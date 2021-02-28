CONNEAUT LAKE — Todd Pfeifer, police chief for Conneaut Lake Regional Police Commission, presented an annual report of the commission's work during a recent meeting of Conneaut Lake Borough Council.
The police oversee Conneaut Lake Borough, Sadsbury and North Shenango townships.
Pfeifer said police answered 1,983 calls during 2020, including 269 calls in the borough, which is about 19 percent of the total calls.
He said police traveled 71,000 miles, or about 5,971 miles per month, patrolling the area.
Pfeifer also noted that calls were up during January, with 45 calls in the borough.
He said the complete annual report is on the police commission's website.
Council member Bill Eldridge asked about cost-share arrangements since the police is the biggest part of the borough's budget. He asked if the borough is paying for more than it's getting since the statistics shared the caseload is about 19 percent of the total.
Pfeifer said the Center for Local Government devised the formula and North Shenango's share is by a contractual agreement.
He said the police spend a much greater time in the borough than either of the townships.
Mario deBlasio, another council member, asked if there is any one spot in town that has a higher rate of crime.
Pfeifer said a one-block area near the Sheetz convenience/gas store has the most crime, but pointed out the store is the only place in town that is open in the late-night hours.
He also had high words of praise for the cooperation of Sheetz personnel, especially with the surveillance system that is second-to-none. The staff has been very forthcoming to help with security and Sheetz is a big asset to the police department, he said.