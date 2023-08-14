CONNEAUT LAKE — Conneaut Lake Regional Police Department answered 296 calls between June 28 and July 29.
Mayor Jim Tigri, a member of the Conneaut Lake Regional Police Commission, gave the report for the month at Wednesday’s meeting of Conneaut Lake Borough Council.
One hundred and 33 calls were in Sadsbury Township, 88 in North Shenango Township, 38 in Conneaut Lake Borough, and five outside the area.
The police assisted emergency medical services responders 38 times and assisted Pennsylvania State Police nine times.
The police assisted Linesville Police Department twice; the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Rangers in North Shenango Township on July 4; North Shenango Volunteer Fire Department four times; and Conneaut Lake Volunteer Fire Department for a fire caused by a lightning strike on July 26 and for a transformer issue resulting in a power outage on July 15.
Police also assisted with three cases of downed trees and four cases of downed wires in surrounding areas.
Tigri said several warnings were issued for traffic signal violations during a power outage.
Motorists should treat malfunctioning traffic lights the same as a four-way stop, he emphasized.
In Conneaut Lake Borough, police responded to two motor vehicle crashes; one hit and run; nine suspicious activity calls; one assist to Conneaut Lake VFD; eight assists for Conneaut Lake EMS, including three at Evans Square; one disturbance at Fireman’s Beach; one mental health call; one lost and found; nine thefts; one domestic; three parking complaints; two criminal mischiefs (one at the beach); three animal complaints; one harassment; 23 calls to the beach to answer requests for an officer; one panhandling; and one welfare check.
Tigri also reported Conneaut Lake’s fire department responded to 55 calls in the last two months.
