CONNEAUT LAKE — Officers from the Conneaut Lake Regional Police Department answered 224 calls between May 2-27, bringing the total year-to-date to 1,051 calls.
Mayor Jim Tigri, a member of the Conneaut Lake Regional Police Commission, gave the report at last Wednesday's meeting of Conneaut Lake Borough Council.
He said 120 calls were in Sadsbury Township, 50 in North Shenango Township, 49 in Conneaut Lake Borough, and 10 outside the area.
Tigri said police responded to a call at Fireman's Beach when a loose, unattended boat got tangled in beach buoys. People in another boat took it to an open slip at the beach and the owner was contacted.
Police also assisted Vernon Township Police Department with a behavioral disorder and domestic argument with follow-up calls and also assisted Vernon police on two other occasions.
The regional police also assisted Pennsylvania State Police in Linesville and assisted Linesville twice.
In Conneaut Lake, the calls were: motor vehicle crashes, one; suspicious activities, six; assist Conneaut Lake Volunteer Fire Department, twice; assist Conneaut Lake Emergency Medical Services, three times, including one at Evans Square and one lift assist; traffic stops, 14 with eight warnings and six citations; alarms, two, one at Evans Square and one at Ram Tool; disturbance, one at Fireman's Beach; mental health call, one; lost and found, two; thefts, two; domestic, one; criminal mischief, two; animal complaints, one; harassment, one; requests for officers, 12, including two at Sheetz and two assisting state police; trespassing, one; panhandling, one; burglaries, two; motorist assist, one; and welfare check, one.
