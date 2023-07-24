CONNEAUT LAKE — Conneaut Lake Regional Police officers responded to 219 calls between June 1 and 25 — including a call to assist Conneaut Lake Volunteer Fire Department with the rescue of a cat stuck in a dishwasher.
Police Chief Todd Pfeiffer said the call on June 22 to a Sadsbury Township home originally indicated the cat was between a wall and the dishwasher.
However, the feline was tangled in the dishwasher between the brackets, hooks and wires.
Pfeiffer said the rescue was a success.
Mayor Jim Tigri reported the incident to Conneaut Lake Borough Council when he gave his monthly report of police activities at the recent meeting.
Tigri said the calls included 130 in Sadsbury, 44 in North Shenango Township, four outside the area, and 41 in the borough.
In addition to assisting in the cat rescue, there were 21 emergency medical service assists.
The police also assisted Conneaut Lake firefighters with a dumpster fire, a field fire and a lift assist.
Police were dispatched to the intersection of Route 285 and West Townline Road in Sadsbury for a two-vehicle crash on June 23. Passengers in the vehicles were transported to medical facilities for treatment of injuries. The vehicles required towing.
Calls in Conneaut Lake Borough were for: one motor vehicle crash' three suspicious activities' five assists to the fire department; four traffic stops with two warnings and two citations given; two alarms; three disturbances, including one on Fireman's Beach; one lost and found; three domestics; two parking complaints on High Street; two criminal mischief complaints, including one on Fireman's Beach; three animal complaints; one harassment; 13 requests for an officer, including two at Fireman's Beach; two assists for Pennsylvania State Police; and one welfare check.
Total calls to date were 1,270.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.