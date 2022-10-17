HARMONSBURG — The Summit Township Zoning Hearing Board holds a public hearing this week on a proposed conversion of Conneaut Lake Park’s property into a family recreational vehicle (RV) park.
The public hearing is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday at Harmonsburg Presbyterian Church, 14282 Cemetery Road, for both a special exception and a variance for the property.
Keldon Holdings LLC, which has owned the property since March 2021, wants to add more than 460 RV sites, related facilities and recreational activity sites.
Todd Joseph, Keldon’s owner, has said the change to an RV park with amenities is needed to create residual income for the property.
But, for the project to go forward as Keldon and Joseph propose, it needs both a special exception and a variance.
Keldon wants a variance from a 70-foot setback from perimeter property lines and public roadways that’s required for RV parks under Summit’s zoning code.
Keldon’s preliminary master plan map shows 109 RV sites added to the park’s Camperland property, located west of Route 618, with as many as 360 new 2,000-square-foot RV cabin sites added east of Route 618 on the amusement park land.
A swimming pool with both a kiddie pool and splash pad would be added plus a miniature golf course and the amusement park’s fabled carousel would east of Route 618.
The Conneaut Lake Park property is located in a B-1 business zone which permits RV parks under Summit’s zoning code with township approval.
Wednesday’s hearing will be the second on the matter and is a continuation of the first public hearing last month.
A Sept. 21 hearing was adjourned by the zoning hearing board without a ruling after inconsistencies were discovered within the township’s zoning ordinance.
At issue at that time was whether the zoning hearing board or the township’s board of supervisors had jurisdiction.
RV parks are permitted by special exceptions within a B-1 business district with special exceptions acted upon by the zoning hearing board.
But, another section of the township’s zoning code stated RV parks are a conditional use in a B-1 business district with conditional uses acted upon by supervisors.
Legal research determined the project needs a special exception.
