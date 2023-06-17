Days after seeking to evict the operator of its Hotel Conneaut, the owner of Conneaut Lake Park has withdrawn its action but will refile the case, according to the park’s attorney.
Keldon Holdings LLC, owner of Conneaut Lake Park, formally notified Magisterial District Judge Adam Stallard on Friday it was withdrawing its landlord/tenant complaint against On the Lake Enterprises LLC, the operator of the Hotel Conneaut.
Keldon filed the landlord/tenant complaint on Tuesday with Stallard’s office in Linesville, seeking money it claims it’s owed by On the Lake Enterprises, as well as immediate possession of the hotel.
Keldon’s notice of withdrawal of the suit is without prejudice, meaning Keldon may refile the matter.
“We plan on refiling the matter next week,” John Mizner, Keldon’s attorney, told the Tribune Friday. Mizner declined to elaborate on the reason for Friday’s withdrawal and pending refiling.
Keldon filed suit seeking $11,750 in unpaid rent plus $223.23 in court costs and eviction of On the Lake Enterprises for failure to pay rent and utilities for 2023 the Hotel Conneaut.
On the Lake Enterprises LLC of Conneaut Lake has been operating Hotel Conneaut, which remains open, under lease agreements with Keldon Holdings since Keldon purchased the park in 2021.
According to Keldon’s complaint, On the Lake Enterprises had a one-year lease for 2022 with a one-year option to operate the hotel in 2023.
Keldon’s complaint said On the Lake didn’t notify Keldon by the date required that On the Lake would exercise the option to operate the hotel in 2023. By not filing on time, On the Lake had forfeited any right to renew for 2023, according to Keldon’s complaint.
Meanwhile, On the Lake Enterprises still has a breach of contract lawsuit it filed against Keldon Holdings pending in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas.
In its suit filed with county court May 24, On the Lake Enterprises claims Keldon has not made planned improvements, upgrades and new amusement rides at the park as promised. On the Lake claims it signed a new 2022 lease with an option for 2023 with Keldon based on Keldon’s alleged promised park improvements.
No hearing date on the breach of contract suit has been set as yet in county court.
