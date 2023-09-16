CONNEAUT LAKE — Conneaut Lake Park Water Co. wants the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) to approve a $257,797 water rate increase that would substantially boost rates for all its customers, starting Oct. 31.
The private company provides water service to 162 residential customers — 90 full time, 72 seasonal, and three commercial businesses in the Conneaut Lake Park area.
Under the proposal, flat rates would increase for all customers. And, if approved by the PUC, it would be the first hike for customers in 14 years, according to the filing.
The water company has sent notifications to customers including how to contact the PUC to challenge its request.
Already, there have been at least three separate filings with the commission in opposition to the rate increase, according to PUC’s website.
If approved, the total flat rate bill for a full-time residential customer would go from $14.39 a month to $122.30 a month, or just under 750 percent.
For a seasonal residential customer, the bill would go from $7.20 a month to $122.30 a month, or just under 1,600 percent.
For a small commercial customer, the bill would go from $100 to $850 a month, or 750 percent.
For a large commercial customer, the bill would go from $256.87 to $2,183.40, a month, or 750 percent.
According to financial statements made with the PUC filing, the water system only had $26,046 in income, but had $92,334 in total operating expenses for a deficit of $72,834.
If granted, it would mean a $257,797 increase in revenue, giving the water company $284,352 in annual income.
Water rates have been unchanged since 2009, “leaving revenue stagnant while expenses have significantly increased,” according to the filing. “The new owner is seeking to correct the failings of the past to ensure that the water system continues to meet commission standards.”
Conneaut Lake Park Water Co. also seeks a PUC exemption on installing meters on the residential customers.
It’s seeking the exemption after evaluating the feasibility and economic impact of installing meters on the residential customers, the filing said.
Todd Joseph of Keldon Holdings LLC, which owns the park, also is owner of Conneaut Lake Park Water Co.
Joseph told The Meadville Tribune via text messages that the increase is necessary.
“Long overdue. 50 years of deferred maintenance,” he said. “The bill has come due from 50 years of free water.”
Letters or formal complaints against the rate hike must by filed with the PUC before Oct. 31.
They may be sent to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission, P.O. Box 3265, Harrisburg, PA 17105-3265.
