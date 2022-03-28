More change apparently is in store for the 2022 season at Conneaut Lake Park.
According to its website, newconneautlakepark.com, the amusement park will open for the season July 1.
“We have some of the great vintage rides that you all know and love, as well as many new rides and attractions that will be new this year at Conneaut Lake Park,” the website touts. “Plus more on the way so keep checking back to see what we are up to.”
“Right now Conneaut Lake Park is currently being renovated and improved,” the website states. “We are adding many exciting new rides, new games, and great events planned all summer long. We are looking forward to bringing you and your families many new and wonderful memories here at the new and improved Conneaut Lake Park!”
But, gone for 2022 are what were two premier attractions at the park — the vintage Blue Streak roller coaster and Splash City Water Park.
The Blue Streak — a shallow wooden track roller coaster dating from the park’s 1938 season — was in the process of being torn when portions of it caught fire Jan. 4. Much of the Blue Streak’s wooden framed track supports remain crumpled in piles.
Splash City Water Park contained a lazy river ride, dual water slides and a children’s pool. It was torn out in recent weeks with some of its components now piled up along a fence line.
The Otter Creek Adventure River, a looped, 160,000-gallon shallow water channel where people would float on inner tubes, has been removed. The channel has been filled with dirt.
Connie Otter’s Kiddie Cove children’s pool also has been taken out and its site filled with dirt.
Only a portion of the Cliffhanger Falls Water Slide — twin water slides down a 48-foot tall tower — remain standing.
There also have other physical changes to the park’s property.
The former ticket booth/entrance to the park along Route 618 is being removed. The former store building at Camperland, the park’s campground along Route 618, also has been removed.
Todd Joseph, the owner of Keldon Holdings LLC, which owns the park, did respond to a Meadville Tribune text about the changes at the park, but he did not offer any comment.
The park’s website does list rides for both children and adults for the 2022 season.
There are six children’s rides — Beetle Bailey Jeeps, Little Dipper kiddie roller coaster, mini train, Tub of Fun spinner, Saturn Shuttle and Jumbo Jumper jump pad.
There are nine adult rides listed — its carousel from 1910; The Devil’s Den, Octopus spinning ride, Paratroopers aerial ride, a giant slide, Swings ride, Tilt-a-Whirl spinning ride and Trabant spinning ride.
Though not a ride, one of the park’s other historic attractions — its Hotel Conneaut — remains in operation under a separate lease.
Frank Flanegin, who has operated the hotel since the 2016 season, confirmed to the Tribune that he has a lease agreement with Keldon Holdings for both 2022 and 2023.
Flanegin first took over hotel operations in 2016 under a lease agreement with the then-owner of the park, the Trustees of Conneaut Lake Park. Trustees was a private nonprofit corporation that oversaw the amusement park’s operations.
In March 2021, Keldon Holdings LLC bought the park from Trustees of Conneaut Lake Park for $1.2 million in a U.S. Bankruptcy Court-approved proceeding.