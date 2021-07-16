Conneaut Lake Park will be open today, Saturday and Sunday.
Park hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Water park hours are noon to 7 p.m. today and Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Cost is $15 for the water park and $15 for Kiddieland, or $20 for both. General admission for those not riding rides or visiting the water park is $5 per person with kids under 2 admitted free.
Prices and hours are subject to change without notice.
Park rules do not permit children to be left unattended in the park. Also, outside food or beverages are not permitted, and no pets are allowed in the park or the beach area except in Hotel Conneaut.