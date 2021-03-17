Demolition work has begun on portions of Conneaut Lake Park.
Removal of blighted picnic pavilions at the park and dilapidated buildings along the midway and other areas is a priority, Todd Joseph of Keldon Holdings LLC told the Tribune in an interview last week.
Keldon purchased the amusement park and its assets from Trustees of Conneaut Lake Park for $1.2 million in cash in a sale approved March 2 in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania. Ownership formally transferred to Keldon last week with the real estate closing.
In addition to tearing down and removing deteriorated buildings, Joseph said a general cleanup is needed to make parts of the park presentable to hopefully open sometime in May.
In Joseph's interview with the Tribune, he said Conneaut Lake Park will open with limited capacity with potentially Kiddieland and the water park open.
"I don’t want everybody to get their expectations (up) that we’re going to have the amusement park ready," Joseph said in the interview. "Kiddieland and the water park will be open on limited capacity, but the amusement park we’re not sure yet. I don’t want to raise false hopes."
A long-term goal for the lower portion of the midway area, east of Comstock Street, is to make it into an outdoor amphitheater for major events.
Joseph's long-term vision for the park is to have it become a premier family events center with amusement rides, music and events; however, he said many of the planned improvements will take place slowly over the next few years.