Conneaut Lake Park won’t open for Memorial Day weekend, but hopes to do so July 4th weekend. However, whenever it does open, it will be without one of its iconic rides — the Tumble Bug.
That’s according to social media posts over the weekend at New Conneaut Lake Park, the amusement park’s official Facebook page.
New Conneaut Lake Park announced Sunday night via Facebook it won’t open Memorial Day weekend.
“The park will NOT be open/ready by Memorial Day,” the post reads. “We are hoping to open 4th of July weekend.”
In an interview with the Tribune in March, Joseph said he wasn’t sure exactly when the Conneaut Lake Park would open for the season.
Joseph purchased the park and its assets for $1.2 million in a U.S. Bankruptcy Court proceeding earlier this year.
“I don’t want everybody to get their expectations (up) that we’re going to have the amusement park ready,” Joseph said in the March interview with the Tribune.
Joseph added the park’s Kiddieland rides and the water park are priorities to get ready for the season, but wasn’t sure about the amusement park for this season.
“I don’t want to raise false hopes,” Joseph said at the time.
Joseph said his vision to revitalize the historic amusement park is make into an events center, but it would take time.
A number of dilapidated buildings along the Midway area of the park have been removed, as well as deteriorated pavement and trees. The former large wooden stage on the large open grass area of the park’s grounds that overlooks the lake also was removed.
Joseph’s events center plan would have entities lease the park’s grounds for such gatherings as festivals and concerts.
The park also posted over the weekend that the Tumble Bug, a 1920s-era low-lever rollercoaster, wasn’t able to be repaired, though its cars of it have been preserved.
On April 1, the park said the Tumble Bug and its Blue Streak roller coaster wouldn’t be in operation this year.
A brief social media posting April 1, said the Tumble Bug “needs a lot of repairs to ensure its safety. This will take some time. We do intend to keep it and have it up and running next year.”
On Saturday night, an update posted at New Conneaut Lake Park’s Facebook page, said the Tumble Bug wasn’t repairable.
“As stated before the Tumble Bug needed many repairs and our hope was to have it fixed and ready for 2022,” the post reads in part. “The issues with the Tumble Bug were not able to be repaired and we were unable to save it. Please believe me when I say, we tried. It was not the outlook we wanted but it was beyond repair. Unfortunately nothing lasts forever.”
But portions of the ride — its cars have been saved, according to the post.
“We did not want to scrap the cars, so we have placed them inside the park, where they belong, to cherish the memories,” the post reads. “When we open, guests may sit in the them to take pictures.
"Thanks to all of you who are being supportive.”
Conneaut Lake Park’s Tumble Bug was one of only two such rides still operating. The other is at Kennywood amusement park near Pittsburgh.
The Tumble Bug, which dates from 1925, was a circular, low-to-the-ground roller coaster. Riders would sit in round, bug-shaped metal cars. The cars had two glowing eyes on the front of each car, giving them a bug-like appearance.
The cars rode 100-foot diameter track with changes in elevation. The cars were each attached to a rod on a central pivot point. The cars were connected and propelled around the track via motors between each car. Riders inside the car would slide around as they try to hang onto circular rails at the center of the cars.
Editor's note: A previous version of this story said Joseph had not responded to Tribune attempts for comment. He has since contacted the Tribune and his comments will appear in a later version.