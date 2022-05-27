SUMMIT TOWNSHIP — A fire in a parking lot area at Conneaut Lake Park amusement park caused no damage, according Chief Dan O’Meara of Summit Township Volunteer Fire Department.
The fire department was called out around 1:15 p.m. Thursday for a smoky brush fire in a parking lot of Route 618, O’Meara said.
However, the fire — remnants of tree and brush cleared from the park — was within a prescribed containment area and did not spread.
“There were no exposures (of buildings or property),” he said.
The burn permit had been issued by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection to Todd Joseph/Keldon Holdings LLC owner of the park, O’Meara said.
