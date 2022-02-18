CONNEAUT LAKE — Holiday decorations for the borough have been ordered by the Conneaut Lake Community Development Committee (CLCDC) and are expected to be shipping in July.
Committee member Sandy Eldridge told Conneaut Lake Borough Council at its recent meeting that 25 lighted snowflake decorations for the new light poles in Ice House Park and Water Street from First Street to Third Street have been ordered from Holiday Outdoor Decor.
She said the firm is the same one used by Saegertown and Union City, whose officials expressed satisfaction with the company.
Each snowflake is 4 feet and has 96 cool-white LED lights. They are made in the United States and have a five-year warranty.
In other news, council member and CLCDC President Bill Eldridge said the committee is continuing to work with representatives of French Creek Recreational Trails to expand Ernst Trail to the Conneaut Lake area.