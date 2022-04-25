CONNEAUT LAKE — Conneaut Lake Borough Council, at its recent meeting, approved the use of Fireman’s Beach, if necessary, for the inspection of the hull of the Barbara J.
The inspection is required by state and federal agencies to be done every five years to ensure it is safe. The inspection will be done April 27-28.
• Phil Baranyi spoke to council regarding updates for the county’s 911 addressing systems.
He detailed the work being done and asked for a resolution from council allowing Crawford County GIS to be designated as addressing authority for the borough.
He said there are no plans to change people’s addresses. The work is being done for address verification and updates.
Council said the requested ordinance will be presented next month.
• Fireman’s Beach will be open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week starting Memorial Day weekend.
Council approved paying up to $1,200 for sand for the beach.
Parking fee for trailers and trucks has been increased to $10, plus $5 for boat launch.
• Officers for the Conneaut Lake Regional Police Department answered 32 calls last month.
Jim Tigri, a member of the board of the police commission, said the month was a quiet one.
Tigri also reported statistics for the Conneaut Lake Volunteer Fire Department, noting volunteers had responded to 55 calls since the beginning of the year — 11 of which were in the borough.
He said the department has been responding to ambulance calls because of the lack of help.
• The Conneaut Lake Community Development Committee has received all 24 presidential snowflake decorations for downtown. They are 48 inches in diameter and weigh 24 pounds each. Members unpacked, tested and organized them for storage, member Sandy Eldridge said. She said a few were missing bulbs and the metal mounting bands were the wrong color. So, the committee had the supplier provide back mounting bands and 28 spare bulbs. The borough was provided with the warrant documentation, which warrants the decorations from defects for five seasons “under normal conditions of use.”
The committee recommended the borough use the decorations as provided without any alteration, such as painting surfaces or attaching flag post holders. The borough is free to use the additional 75 metallic mounting bands for other uses. The contribution to the borough citizens is valued at $12,239.
Eldridge reported the committee has agreed to a revision in the Trace Landscaping service contract for Fireman’s Beach. Because of current labor shortages, supplier price increases for materials and fuel, the original price quote had to be increased by $565. The group will follow up with Trace to confirm scheduling. The contribution to borough citizens is valued at $5,565.
• Make A Difference Day will be held May 1 from 12:45 to 5 pm. in the borough. Volunteers will do cleanup work in Memorial Park and other areas.
• Council approved a request from Shontz Memorial Library to use Fireman’s Beach for a summer program from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 15, 22 and 29, and July 6, 13 and 20.