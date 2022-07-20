CONNEAUT LAKE — Conneaut Lake Borough Council approved two resolutions at last week’s meeting.
The first will regulate and enforce a standardized system of property address numbering and signage in accordance with a standard regulation for the Crawford County Enhanced 911 Automatic Location Information System for the health and safety of borough residents.
The resolution noted a standard system will better enable emergency response personnel to location persons requiring assistance.
Council members noted the local police, fire and emergency personnel are satisfied with the 911 system.
The resolution authorizes Crawford County to assign borough addresses to buildings and uses in compliance with the county’s system.
The second resolution involves America’s 250th birthday in 2026.
The state Legislature and Gov. Tom Wolf have created “America250PA” to plan and coordinate the commemoration of the 250 birthday of the United States and Pennsylvania’s integral role in the event and the role of its people.
The resolution notes the borough will coordinate, as it is able, with local, regional and national celebrations commemorating the sesquicentennial.
In other news, council approved a contract with White Construction to repair the roof on the borough’s maintenance building. Cost is $9,548.
Also, council announced that kayaks now can be launched between docks A and B at Fireman’s Beach.
