CONNEAUT LAKE — Conneaut Lake Borough Council has approved a 5K walk/run on Nov. 26 starting on Fireman’s Beach.
The annual event has raised $35,350 in Walker Perrine’s memory over the past nine years.
In other news:
• Penny Monahan, chairman of the finance committee, reported that receipts from the local service tax have totaled $8,121.42 thus far, compared to $4,500 last year. Council had increased the tax last year.
Monahan said real estate taxes are coming, and that the budget process for next year is starting and committees are to report their requests for budge approval.
Monahan also reported the borough has received the second round of the American Rescue Act Plan funds totaling $32,497.54.
• Mayor James Tegri reported Conneaut Lake Regional Police officers responded to 227 calls between July 31 to Sept. 3.
This included 126 calls in Sadsbury Township, 44 in North Shenango Township and 52 in Conneaut Lake Borough. In addition, officers also had two police assists in Linesville, one in Hayfield Township, one in Hartstown and one in Vernon Township.
Calls in Conneaut Lake Borough were: three motor vehicle crashes, eight suspicious activities, five fire/emergency medical services assists, nine traffic stops, one alarm, two disturbances, one lost and found, one theft, one domestic, three parking complaints, six animal complaints and 12 requests for an officer.
Tegri also reported on Conneaut Lake Volunteer Fire Department responses from Aug. 11 through Sept. 7. Firefighters responded to 16 calls, including five fire alarms, three accidents, five lift assists, an emergency medical services (CPR) assist, calls for wires down and a citizen assist for wire entanglement.
• Jim Donnachie, streets supervisor, reported a garden tractor had been sold.
He also said a tar-and-hip project had been completed by the contractor, although it was seven days late.
• A brief discussion about the municipal authority meeting indicated the authority has approved a budget with price increase for water and sewer, but no other details were given.
• Rep. Parke Wentling’s office will be moving out of the town hall and office space is available for $325 per month.
Redistricting has shifted district boundaries. Conneaut Lake is now included in the 6th District after previously being in the 17th District.
The office space will be available Jan. 2. Interested persons should call the borough office.
• Council also heard a complaint regarding the poor conditions of a building on High Street and said it would be referred to the zoning officer for possible action.
• Residents were reminded that burning leaves is prohibited in the borough.
