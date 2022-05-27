CONNEAUT LAKE — Members of Conneaut Lake Borough Council, at their recent meeting, voted 5-1 to spend $8,000 for repairs to hinges on 28 of the floating metal docks at Fireman’s Beach.
Councilman Bill Eldridge was the only no vote. Councilman John Chuey was absent.
The vote came after a discussion that lasted about 45 minutes.
The subject of repairs to the docks was not on the agenda at the start of the meeting; it was added by council’s approval before the discussion.
Recent state law requires agendas to be posted prior to the meetings of public officials so the public knows what topics are scheduled to be addressed. However, officials may add items to the agenda if officials agree.
Councilman Mario DeBlasio, representing the beach committee, reported that he and Ryan Lang, another member of the beach committee, had inspected the docks earlier that day and found 28 had some deficiencies based on a 5-0 scale. He said the male portion of the hinges (to the frame or base) showed deterioration and needed repairs. He had contacted Blair Learn of Chipsco Tool and found each hinge would cost $375, but DeBlasio said only the male part needed replacement and estimated the cost would be $175 each.
DeBlasio noted the company that made the original hinges is no longer in business.
During the discussion, council President Dick Holabaugh noted that the borough streets supervisor had inspected the docks last fall and said they were in much better shape then and that winter had taken its toll.
The issue of repairs to the docks first surfaced last October when Bob Moss of the Conneaut Lake Community Development Committee (CLCDC), and a retired contractor in the borough, brought the issue to council’s attention in that there were some problems and recommended some solutions to repair the docks. He said at the time the CLCDC would pay $15,000 to implement recommended preventative maintenance that was not being acted upon.
Although the subject was discussed at length at several meetings, no action was ever taken toward repairing the docks.
However, council did hire local engineer Ashley Porter last fall to assess the situation and make his recommendations.
At the March meeting, Eldridge asked for a progress report on the issue and Holabaugh asked Chuey, as beach committee chair, to keep the CLCDC (Eldridge is chair) informed regarding the program and Chuey said he would.
Eldridge said at this month’s meeting he would not vote on any repairs until Porter had made his recommendations and wondered when that might happen since he had heard nothing.
DeBlasio said he had spoken with Porter the previous week and had received some preliminary ideas, but the formal recommendation was not ready yet.
DeBlasio, Lang and Eldridge discussed the various aspects of the issue at length.
DeBlasio and Lang said the docks are safe, but repairs need to be made to the hinges.
Eldridge said he preferred to wait for Porter’s report.
A few days following the meeting, Eldridge received a copy of Porter’s preliminary findings which was addressed to DeBlasio and dated May 10.
Porter said in his report the wear is excessive and in many cases the connector wear has resulted in appreciable undesired vertical and horizontal movements between the dock sections.
Porter said he expects to have his final report and recommendations within a few weeks.
In an email sent a few days after council’s meeting, Eldridge took issue that he was not made aware of the preliminary report prior to the council meeting.
He said had he been aware of the report, the discussion would have been different at the meeting.
Eldridge said after reading the report, it was “obvious he (DeBlasio) did not want me to be able to have the information to inform my discussion and/or questions.”
Eldridge said he believes DeBlasio “purposely avoided making it known he had asked for a preliminary report,” noting DeBlasio stated several times in answer to Eldridge’s questioning that he “did not have a final report” and “could not predict when he would get one.”
“He (DeBlasio) purposely avoiding make it known that he specifically requested a preliminary report for the council meeting,” Eldridge said.
Eldridge said had he seen it, he would have questioned Ashley Porter on his recommendations to obtain a “small inventory” of replacement hinges until he completed his report.
“I would have asked him (Porter) for his professional engineering opinion on the likely lifespan of the worn hinges. I believe if we had that information we would have agreed to spend much less on fewer parts (say 10 to 15 in lieu of 40) at a cost of $8,000,” Eldridge wrote in his email.
