CONNEAUT LAKE — Members of Conneaut Lake Borough Council have approved purchasing galvanized hinges and other items to repair parts on some of the docks at Fireman’s Beach at a cost of approximately $2,000.
The decision was made as a result of reviewing a report by Thomas Shalenberger, a certified engineer, who inspected the docks in October 2022.
Although the decision was unanimous, it was not without controversy.
Council members Bill Eldridge and Mario DeBlasio engaged in a heated discussion at last week’s meeting which lasted about 40 minutes before the vote was taken.
One of the issues was whether the project had to go out for bid.
However, the vote was only to purchase parts needed to replace the damaged hinges and not for any other work.
A vote on the remainder of the project will come at a later date, possibly at next month’s meeting.
The need to repair the docks was discovered in early fall 2021 during a routine inspection.
The parts being purchased are from America Muscle.
The report from the engineer noted the floating dock system was installed approximately five years ago by Terra Works Inc. of Clarion.
In his report, Shalenberger said excessive wave action is moving the docks frequently and aggressively. He noted there is heavy and consistent boat/personal watercraft traffic in the area making waves. He said the lake level changes are causing the shore connection to be stressed.
The report detailed the problems with the docks and then recommended corrective action.
Shalenberger suggested adding a gangway ramp section at the shoreline and adding piling poles and other bracing.
The report detailed the types of materials that he recommended.
It noted the improvements can be made for approximately $10,000 to $12,000 per dock, which includes new ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) ramps. Installation labor and materials for installation and shoreline anchoring (concrete pads) are not included.
He said the cost to retrofit the pin assemblies and piling sleeve brackets on each deck is approximately $7,200 for both docks ($3,600 each).
Shalenberger said ongoing maintenance should be drastically reduced in the future.
The report further recommended which repairs/improvements should be done first.
During the discussion at the meeting, one of the issues was whether some volunteer labor could be used to reduce the cost.
Eldridge said the consulting engineer’s estimated total for a new gangway ramp construction is at $23,392, which triggers the need for formal bidding.
However, council decided to buy the galvanized steel hinges and other parts for repairs now and discuss the rest of the recommendations at a later date.
