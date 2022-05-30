CONNEAUT LAKE — Members of Conneaut Lake Borough Council voted 5-1 to donate $4,000 to the Conneaut Lake Volunteer Fire Department for equipment for firefighters.
Mario DeBlasio voted against the donation. He said he supports the fire department, but since council already had approved a $45,000 donation for revitalization efforts, he did not believe he could support further spending. Funds for the donation are from the federal American Rescue Plan.
At its recent meeting, council also approved:
• Purchasing a manual for $500 for repairs to street equipment so streets supervisor Jim Donnachie could do repairs himself instead of paying someone else.
• Purchasing 11 emergency lights and batteries for the town hall.
• Paying $100 to Susie Shrock for new signs at Fireman’s Beach.
• Advertising for attendants at that beach for the summer.
• Waiving parking fees for those attending story hour sponsored by Shontz Memorial Library for one day a week for six weeks at the beach. Those who stay after noon will have to pay the parking fee.
• Spending up to $18,000 for seal coating on borough streets.
• Having part of street lights removed and painted.
• Contracts for two portable toilets for the beach with Powell Sanitation and a contract for testing of water by Microlab.
• Joining the Crawford County system for emergency alerts.
Council also:
• Heard financial report that real state taxes are being paid and checking account balance is $159,752.76.
• Heard report that Conneaut Lake Garden Club will have a plant sale on Memorial Day.
• Heard report that Conneaut Lake Community Development Committee is continuing to work on project to extend Ernst Trail to Conneaut Lake.
• Heard report from Mayor Jim Tigri that the last month was quiet for the Conneaut Lake Regional Police Department with 47 calls in the borough. He also said it was a quiet time for the fire department.
• Heard Tigri report that more help is needed at the Conneaut Lake Area Ambulance Service which has a big staffing problem. He said even if a driver could be found, it would help.
• Heard report from Tigri about a meeting he attended at the Crawford County Planning Commission about possible grants. He said a $290,000 grant is available through a Community Development Block Grant for which, he said, if he could be obtained, it could be used for a new maintenance building so the borough could help the historical society with its idea of a maritime museum.
