CONNEAUT LAKE — Steve Vennare, who recently bought Shabby's Ice Cream on Route 618, was given a five-year contract to operate a concession stand on Fireman's Beach.
Conneaut Lake Borough council voted to award that contract to Vennare at Wednesday's meeting after both Vennare and Dave Shepner of Yorkie's Restaurant made presentations about what they would provide at the beach.
The lease is for $2,500 per season with increases each year.
The leasee is responsible for improving the stand and providing his own equipment.
Vennare said he would offer a selection of quality foods and beach items. This would include hot dogs, pizza, soft pretzels and ice cream.
Hours of operation are to be determined.
• • •
CONNEAUT LAKE — Work is expected to begin Monday on repairs to well No. 1 in the borough.
Council member Mario deBlasio, who also is a member of the municipal authority, which oversees the water and sewer systems in the borough, told other council members at Wednesday's meeting there have been issues with the well and it needs repaired immediately.
He said repairs are expected to take five days and some point of access to Fireman's Beach will be closed because of the repairs.
Moody's Well Drilling is doing the work.