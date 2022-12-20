CONNEAUT LAKE — Borough council last Wednesday evening approved the 2023 budget, which calls for a 1-mill tax increase to 16 mills.
The average assessed value of the 422 parcels of taxed properties is $24,050. The average tax will be $348, an increase of about $24 per parcel.
The vote to approve the budget was 4-2 with Councilman Bill Eldridge and Council President Dick Holabaugh voting against the increase. Finance Chair Penny Monahan, Jim Ross, John Chuey and Mario DeBlasio voted yes. Ryan Lang was absent.
The dissenting votes were based on the amount of the carryover from this year.
Monahan and Christian Morian, borough secretary and treasurer, pointed out the need for carryover funds for the beginning of the year before tax revenues start to come in.
Eldridge said, "A decision to move $28,000 from this year's carryover (currently at $74,000) into next year's budget contradicts the rationale given at last month's meeting. I suggested moving $8,000 from 2022 carryover to balance the budget thereby avoiding a need for a tax increase of one mill, but the finance committee said that we were going to discontinue that practice. Now you propose using carryover funds for potential unspecified purchases. Keep in mind that the carryover is actually 2022 revenue that we underestimated. Due to our conservative approach for estimating revenue, we will likely have more revenue than currently estimated in the 2023 budget. There is no need to raise taxes."
Holabaugh said he agreed with Eldridge about the amount carried over into the new year.
The budget calls for $481,377 in revenue and $479,186 in expenses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.