CONNEAUT LAKE — Mayor Jim Tigri cast the deciding vote as borough council decided Wednesday evening to proceed with application for another round of grants for improvements to Water Street.
The proposal was from Bill Eldridge from the revitalization committee to pay C.T. Consultants up to $5,000 to prepare preliminary work for Round 8 of the Green Light Go grants through Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
Eldridge, Penny Monahan and Jim Ross voted in favor of the application and Dick Holabaugh, Mario DeBlasio and John Chuey voted against it.
Council member Ryan Lang was absent so the mayor had to break the tie.
The preliminary input for the grant is due by Dec. 22 and the complete application is due by Jan. 31.
The grant would be for signals at the intersections of Third and Fourth streets with Water Street.
Holabaugh said he wanted to wait until next year’s budget.
In regard to other applications, Eldridge said the Appalachian Regional Commission is on hold until a decision is made regarding whether to reapply.
