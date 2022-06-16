CONNEAUT LAKE — The borough is saying “go” to the Green Light Go construction project for Water Street.
At last week’s meeting, Conneaut Lake Borough Council members voted 5-1 to authorize council President Dick Holabaugh to sign work authorization on the project.
Councilman Mario DeBlasio was the lone “no” vote. Councilman Ryan Lang was absent.
The vote came after councilman Bill Eldridge gave an update on the project on behalf of the revitalization committee of council.
He said the committee has asked CT Consultants for a separate work order that it can use to track their charges for work under this project only.
He said, “This will allow us to identify their work that may be eligible for reimbursement under the terms of the grant. This grant allows up to 10 percent of the funds (i.e. $27,500) to be used for approved engineering support work. This will also facilitate segregation of funds spent for the post construction audit. An inflated upper limit of $50,000 is included for accounting purposes. In our last construction project, the CT Consultants work order was limited to $45,000 in services, of which we ordered only $12,500 as actually needed.”
Eldridge said the committee continues to work with Pennsylvania Department of Transportation on the 2024 Betterment Project, on the ARC Grant for $500,000 and the $22,000 LSA Grant application continues. “We have been asked to provide additional details on portions of these applications. This means that we are still under consideration for grant work.”
