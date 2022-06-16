Meadville, PA (16335)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning. Strong thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 87F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low near 65F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.