CONNEAUT LAKE — The Conneaut Lake Kiwanis Club will hold the Memorial Day observance in Memorial Park on May 30 at 10 a.m.
Invocation and benediction will be given by the Rev. Harold Walton. Speakers will be Chief Petty Officer Carie Sharp and Chief Petty Officer Brad Sharp. John Skendall will sing the national anthem and Jordon Vaughn will play "Taps."
The event will be recorded so it can be viewed on the Conneaut Lake Historical Society's Facebook page.
Grilled hot dogs, chips and beverages will be on sale at the Conneaut Lake Historical Museum, which will be open until 2 p.m.
• More information: Call Margaret Staahl at (814) 382-8870.
