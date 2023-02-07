A Conneaut Lake-area man injured when he was struck by a vehicle last month near Conneaut Lake has died.
Tyson Phillips, 36, died Sunday morning at UPMC Hamot hospital in Erie, the Erie County Coroner's Office confirmed Monday. Phillips had been hospitalized there since he was struck the night of Jan. 26 on Route 6, near the intersection with Route 618 in Sadsbury Township.
Phillips was struck by a vehicle at 8:34 p.m. while he was in the middle of Route 6, Conneaut Lake Regional Police Department said.
The driver of the vehicle was interviewed at the scene of the crash, police said. Phillips was not wearing any reflective clothing, according to police; roads also were snow-covered and snow was falling at the time.
No charges will be filed in the case, Chief Todd Pfeifer of Conneaut Lake Regional Police Department said Monday.
