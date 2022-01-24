A Conneaut Lake man who was found guilty of causing a 2021 boating mishap with more than $200,000 in damages has filed an appeal with Crawford County Court of Common Pleas.
The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission filed a four counts against Mario DeBlasio for the July 26 incident. DeBlasio’s large pontoon boat crashed into a private dock on the east side of the lake as well as two boats that were moored at the dock at 5:15 p.m.
DeBlasio, 56, of 235 Lake Park Drive, was found guilty of negligent operation of a watercraft, speed restrictions and two counts of violating general boating regulations at a Dec. 9 hearing before Magisterial District Judge Rita Marwood.
Marwood ordered DeBlasio to pay a total of $646 in fines and costs — $250 for negligent operation of a watercraft, $75 each for the speed restrictions and two general boating regulations violations, plus $171 in court costs. The general boating regulation violations were for not having a required throwable safety device onboard and for operating at greater than “no wake” speed within 100 feet of a dock.
DeBlasio, who is a member of Conneaut Lake Borough Council, had up to 30 days from his Dec. 9 conviction in magisterial court to file an appeal with county court.
According to county court records, DeBlasio filed an appeal Jan. 4, but for just two of the four counts of which he was found guilty.
DeBlasio only has appealed the negligent operation of a watercraft conviction and the conviction of general boating regulation violation for operating at greater than “no wake” speed within 100 feet of a dock.
DeBlasio and his wife were thrown out of their boat into the waters during a high-speed turn on the east side of the lake, according to testimony at his December court hearing. The boat then circled the couple multiple times before it crashed into a private dock and two boats, all owned by William Slater.
Testimony found total damages were estimated between $214,000 and $237,000. Slater’s pontoon boat was a loss of $95,000 while a ski boat of Slater’s sustained $12,000 to $15,000 damage plus another $35,000 to $40,000 in damages to Slater’s dock. DeBlasio’s boat sustained $65,000 to $80,000 in damages plus $7,000 in towing fees.
No hearing date for DeBlasio’s appeal has been set by Crawford County Court of Common Pleas.