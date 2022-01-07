A Conneaut Lake man remains in Crawford County jail, accused by city police of selling heroin out of a Fifth Ward residence.
Nicolas Michael Wanzer, 26, was arraigned Wednesday before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on three drug charges, including one felony.
The arrest came after police conducted a traffic stop involving a woman who had just departed a residence in the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue. In the probable cause affidavit filed by police in the case, the residence is described as a “known drug house.”
The woman, who had no license, registration or insurance, told police that she had no drugs in the vehicle and asked, “Would you like to search my vehicle?” according to the affidavit.
“Yes,” the officer replied, “yes I would.”
When a search led to the discovery of what police said was heroin contained in a silver paper fold, the woman told the officer that she had just gotten it from Wanzer inside the Lincoln Avenue residence she had visited, according to the affidavit. She told police she had been purchasing heroin from Wanzer “for about a couple months now.”
No charges related to the incident have been filed against the woman, according to online court records.
Wanzer faces a felony charge of possession with intent to deliver and misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
A preliminary hearing in the case was scheduled for Jan. 19.