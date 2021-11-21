CONNEAUT LAKE — Borough council directed solicitor Matt Jorden to send a letter to Terra Works regarding a guarantee on docks installed at Fireman's Beach during a revitalization project. Terra Works is the company that installed the docks.
During a routine inspection several months ago, the beach committee noticed some problems with the docks and brought it to council's attention.
The Conneaut Lake Development Committee, which headed the revitalization project, offered to pay $15,000 toward the repairs to the docks. However, council wanted to see if there is a guarantee on the docks.
Council also hired Ashley Porter, local engineer, to evaluate the docks.
Although council has discussed the problem for three months, it appears no progress has been made regarding the repairs.
Porter has not submitted a report on his findings.Terra Works had not responded to communications from council regarding the issue.
A copy of an e-mail between Bill Eldridge, chairman of the CLCDC, and Ryan Miller Sr. of Terra Works was distributed at a recent borough council meeting.
Dated April 6, 2018, it verified that approval had been given to Terra Works to replace galvanized docks with aluminum docks.
It also indicated there would be a seven-year guarantee on the docks.
During the recent meeting, Dick Holabaugh, council president, said he is hoping Terra Works will respond because he does not want to spend $25,000 (estimated cost of repairs) of taxpayers' money if there is a warranty.
Attempts by The Tribune were unsuccessful in reaching Terra Works.