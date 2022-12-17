CONNEAUT LAKE — Conneaut Lake Regional Police responded to 123 calls between Nov. 8 and Dec. 3, bringing the total calls this year to 2,051.
Mayor Jim Tigri gave the report of the department’s activities at Wednesday’s meeting of borough council.
He said 59 calls were in Sadsbury Township, 30 in North Shenango Township and 26 in Conneaut Lake Borough.
The police assisted Pennsylvania State Police on calls to Johnny’s Way in Summit Township, two calls for accidents involving deer and cars colliding, an assist to North Shenango Volunteer Fire Department, an assist to Pennsylvania State Police at Wal-Mart and another in Summit Township.
One call resulted in numerous charges when officers attempted a traffic stop on Route 628 in Sadsbury Township and the operator fled the scene, arriving east into Conneaut Lake Borough, drove through a yard, fled west and pulled into a residence driveway. The operator was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, felony fleeing and eluding an officer in addition to multiple traffic violations.
Calls in Conneaut Lake Borough were: four suspicious activity, one lift assist with Conneaut Lake Volunteer Fire Department, four assist with Conneaut Lake emergency medical services, five traffic stops (three warning and two citations), three disturbances, including one at Fireman’s Beach, three thefts (one a drive-off without paying and two other thefts at Sheetz), four requests for an officer and one call for trespassing.
Following Tigri’s report, Council President Dick Holabaugh (who with Tigri represents Conneaut Lake on the CLRP Commission) noted the department had lost a police officer who resigned her part-time position to accept a full-time position with Meadville Police Department.
