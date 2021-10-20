CONNEAUT LAKE — Leaves will be picked up in Conneaut Lake Borough every Wednesday from Oct. 20 through Nov. 11 from 8 to 11 a.m.
Leaves should be put in bags and placed on the curb for pickup.
No twigs or branches are to be included.
In other Conneaut Lake news, a proposed budget will be presented at the Nov. 9 meeting of Conneaut Lake Borough Council.
Also, a new police cruiser for the Conneaut Lake Regional Police Commission is on order.
The cruiser is being equipped for the department and should arrive in January or February.
Reports at a recent council meeting noted the police have been busy the last couple of months with investigations including two fatal crashes and a homicide.