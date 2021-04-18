The Conneaut Lake Joint Municipal Authority's former office manager faces more than 20 years in jail for taking thousands of dollars from the authority in 2019.
Erin M. Steiger entered guilty pleas Thursday to two counts of forgery and one count of theft by unlawful taking before Crawford County Court of Common Pleas Judge Mark Stevens. Each count is a third-degree felony with a maximum of seven years in jail and a $15,000 fine.
As part of her plea deal, Steiger, 42, of 337 Franklin St., Linesville, will make full restitution, which is estimated at $6,931.97.
Steiger last worked for the authority as its manager in November 2019. The authority operates a sewage treatment plant that serves parts of Sadsbury and Summit townships.
Authority board members contacted Conneaut Lake Regional Police in late September 2020 following an audit that found irregularities. Police arrested Steiger in October 2020, charging her with a total of 25 counts for stealing money from the authority between June and October 2019 when Steiger was manager.
Steiger was charged by police with a total of 25 counts — 18 counts of forgery, three counts of theft by deception, and one count each of theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, tampering with records and misapplication of entrusted property.
Steiger agreed to plead guilty to two counts of forgery and one count of theft by unlawful taking in exchange for the other counts not being prosecuted by the Crawford County District Attorney's Office.
Steiger remains free $25,000 unsecured bond awaiting trial sentencing June 8.
