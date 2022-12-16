CONNEAUT LAKE — Borough council at Wednesday’s meeting approved new dock rental contracts for rentals at Fireman’s Beach for the 2023 season, which begins April 1 and ends Oct. 31.
The contract calls for an increase of $120.
The rate is $900 for dock slip rental with owner-constructed docks.
Those renting metal floating, pre-constructed docks, the rate will be $1,100.
One parking pass will be provided with the dock rentals. Additional parking passes are available for $50.
The contracts are being mailed to those who rented docks this year.
At the beginning of the meeting, Roger Jacobs, a local resident who rents space for a dock he built himself, questioned council about the increase and where the funds raised by rentals are used.
He also expressed concern about the amount of seaweed near the docks.
Council President Dick Holabaugh said the Conneaut Lake Aquatic Management Association does a good job on weed control with its weed removal machine. However, Holabaugh pointed out the state owns the lake and regulates what type of chemicals can be used for weed control.
Regarding the price, Holabaugh said the borough keeps its prices in line with private business, so it does not undercut local businesses.
He also said funds from dock rentals are used for various expenses of maintaining docks, as well as Fireman’s Beach.
Councilman Mario DeBlasio, who was attending the meeting via phone, noted that about 86 percent of the people who use Fireman’s Beach are from the tri-state area.
A member of the Beach Committee of Council, DeBlasio suggested that perhaps the beach committee could consider a discount for Conneaut Lake residents who rent docks.
He said any decision on the suggestion would be discussed at next month’s meeting.
In other business, DeBlasio said the committee had a preliminary report from the engineer regarding recommendations for repairs to docks at Fireman’s Beach. He said the beach committee would discuss it and report to council at next month’s meeting.
Councilman Bill Eldridge asked to be sent a copy of the preliminary report and DeBlasio said he would send a copy to each council member.
