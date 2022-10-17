CONNEAUT LAKE — At its recent meeting, Conneaut Lake Borough Council approved hiring a new engineer to evaluate and make recommendations for any needed repairs to hinges on docks at Fireman’s Beach.
Tom Shallenberger was hired to replace Ashley Porter, who had been hired last year for the project, but had not submitted a final report as requested by council.
Council voted to pay Shallenberger $1,000 for the work. John Chuey of the beach committee said Shallenberger is donating some of his time.
It was emphasized the hiring was for the dock project only. It was estimated he would have a report in about a month.
During a short discussion on the topic, Councilman Bill Eldridge suggested Shallenberger be given a copy of an extensive report submitted last year by Bob Moss, a member of the Conneaut Lake Community Development Committee, who has a degree in architectural engineering and owns a construction company.
The repairs were first brought to the attention of council last year and Moss presented his recommendation.
Porter was hired to evaluate the situation and make recommendations for the repairs.
In late spring, council took action to have several of the hinges repaired with help from students at Crawford County Career and Technical Center.
The new engineer is to make recommendations on what other work may be needed.
In other news from the beach committee, it was reported that volunteers from His Work His Way had put a cement floor under the picnic shelter at Fireman’s Beach.
Chuey said it looks beautiful and council praised the volunteers for the good job they did on the project.
