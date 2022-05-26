DESK — USE DAY AND DATE AS IT’S A WEEK OUT NEED ADVANCE NOTICE
Conneaut Lake herbicide treatment is June 2
CONNEAUT LAKE — Conneaut Lake’s annual herbicide treatment is scheduled for next week.
The herbicide will be applied between 6:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Thursday, June 2, according to Robert Santora of Conneaut Lake Aquatic Management Association (CLAMA), the organization that oversees the lake’s herbicide application programs.
There are no formal restrictions on fishing, swimming or drinking following the application. However, CLAMA advises lake users to avoid the lake for 24 hours after the treatment.
Residents are reminded that water drawn from the lake should not be used to irrigate newly-planted grass, flowers or other plants for 30 days after the application.
In addition to using herbicide, the association will be operating a weed harvester all summer, Santora said. Weeds removed from the lake will be used for land reclamation.
