CONNEAUT LAKE — Two applications for grants for revitalization on Water Street are being reviewed.
Councilman Bill Eldridge reported at last week’s Conneaut Lake Borough Council meeting that a decision on a Local Share Account grant application is expected next month.
He said the final application for a new Green Light Go grant was submitted to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) on Jan. 27. He said the committee received a copy recently of an endorsement letter from state Sen. Michele Brooks to the acting secretary of PennDOT supporting the application.
Eldridge also reported the committee continues to work with PennDOT to prepare a request for bids to perform work on a Green Light Go project for traffic signals at the intersections of First and Second streets and Water Street.
In other business, council appointed Chris Gates to a position on the Municipal Authority of Conneaut Lake, replacing Rob Golenberke, who resigned.
Council approved the Kiwanis Club of Conneaut Lake conducting an Easter walk at Fireman’s Beach in April and Shontz Memorial Library conducting a summer reading program at the picnic pavilion at the beach starting June 14.
Council approved purchasing additional poles for flags along Water Street and approved a resolution for the 2023 Joint Seal Coat Program.
• • •
Council members, at last week’s meeting, approved a three-year contract with Tri-County Industries which will nearly double the cost of garbage pickup services in the borough.
The new rate will be $105 per quarter or $35 per month. The previous rate was $54.51 per quarter.
Penny Monahan, finance committee member, said the increase was because of increase in fuel costs and other expenses.
She pointed out that even with the increase the rate is still less expensive than nearby areas.
• • •
Secretary Christine Morian announced applications are being accepted for attendants at Fireman’s Beach for the summer. Applicants must be 14 years old and be responsible. Adults also may apply.
Council also heard requests from resident Donna Murphy to have a notice put in the water bills regarding recycling days for the borough. She reported recently one renter had left recyclable out and the can got hit and the trash had to be cleaned up.
She also asked council to address the issue of old tires being left outside in piles at Dillinger’s on Water Street.
