CONNEAUT LAKE — Updates on two revitalization projects were given by Bill Eldridge, a member of the revitalization committee, at Wednesday’s meeting of Conneaut Lake Borough Council.
He first reported on the current Green Light Go project for traffic signals at First and Second streets.
CT Consultants has been working with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to advertise for bids to perform the work, Eldridge said. The project will be advertised via the PennDOT ECMS (Engineering and Construction Management System) beginning May 19.
He continued that council “will be able to review the bids in June and then determine the schedule for construction. There are significant lead times required for terrific signal equipment. If we can’t perform the work this year, we will have to plan on it being one next spring,” he said.
“We finally have the reimbursement process up-and-running. We just received the first reimbursement payment for our engineering support expenses. We received a payment of $9.836.64, which is 80 percent of the total expense of $12,295.80. This means that the borough has now met $2,459.16 of the required match amount of $55,000,” Eldridge added.
Regarding the new Green Light Go Grant applications, he said they “expect to hear the decision on their request in June or July.”
Eldridge, who also is chairman of the Conneaut Lake Community Development Committee, told borough council that the landscaping work at Fireman’s Beach “is finished and looks beautiful.”
He said all of the weeds have been removed, the moisture-tolerant native grasses have been trimmed back to allow new growth, and the ornamental tree beds have been edged. Also, a new layer of mulch has been added throughout.
