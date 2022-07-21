CONNEAUT LAKE — Conneaut Lake Borough Council heard updates about three pending grants at last week’s meeting.
Bill Eldridge, chairman of the revitalization committee, gave the following reports:
• The Green Light Go Grant: CT Consultants is coordinating traffic signal design requirements with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) to assure uniformity with other state highway projects. Eldridge said they are seeking clarification on what, if any, additional highway permits will be required. PennDOT feedback will drive the future course of action, he said.
• The Appalachian Regional Commission/Department of Community and Economic Development Grant: Eldridge said the application is still under review by the granting agency. Eldridge said additional information is provided as requested by reviewers.
• The Local Share Account Grant Application: All requested information has been provided and the committee is waiting for a decision.
In other news, Eldridge reported on the Conneaut Lake Community Development Committee’s activities.
He said the committee worked in the planting beds are Fireman’s Beach to remove trash and weeds. Eldridge said this was in addition to the $5,565 in planting bed maintenance that was funded by the group last month.
