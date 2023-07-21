CONNEAUT LAKE — A suggestion to have a volleyball court installed on Fireman’s Beach was referred to the beach committee at a recent meeting of Conneaut Lake Borough Council.
Council President Dick Holabaugh said the idea, presented by Maria Greely, was not a new one. He told her that the beach committee would discuss it and make a recommendation at a future meeting.
Location and other issues are among the ideas to be considered.
In other beach-related issues, council voted to have a pump for the bath house inspected and buy a new pump for backup.
John Chuey, chairman of the beach committee, also reported that problems continue regarding dogs being walked on the beach and owners not cleaning up after them even though there are waste containers available.
In other news, Holabaugh praised Conneaut Lake Area Historical Society for its recent car show, noting it was well organized and well attended. He offered council’s help for any future projects in regard to parking or other issues.
The historical society will host a boat show on Sunday from 10 a.m to 5 p.m.
