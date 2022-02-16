CONNEAUT LAKE — Conneaut Lake Borough Council has been granted approval by the Department of Community Affairs to apply for a grant to complete the Water Street revitalization project.
Bill Eldridge, a member of the revitalization committee of borough council, said the committee will be working with the Crawford County Planning Commission and the borough’s consultant to complete the application.
If approved, the grant would provide funding for the project which runs from Third Street to Fourth Street in the borough.
Eldridge said the grant application is due by March 16 and, of course, does not guarantee the grant would be received.
The revitalization project from First to Third streets has been completed.
In other news, council voted to not allow a lot it owns on Line Street to become a public parking lot.
The vote was taken after a discussion based on two requests to allow parking there.
Mario DeBlasio, attending the meeting by phone, cast the only negative vote.
The lot is the one where recycling bins previously had been located. It is used as storage space for a weed harvester used to clean the lake. It also is used for overflow parking for Fireman’s Beach and for Station 3 (Conneaut Lake Volunteer Fire Department).
During the discussion before the vote, councilman Bill Eldridge pointed out council had turned down an offer by the owner of Evans Square to use some of the lot for parking for the tenants and their guests for the housing complex near the lot.
He also said construction work was being done and the contractors had leased part of the lot for parking equipment.
DeBlasio said he believes the lot is a valuable asset owned by the borough and should be used more.
Council President Dick Holabaugh said after the vote that perhaps at some future date the issue could be discussed again.