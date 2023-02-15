CONNEAUT LAKE — Last month Mayor Jim Tigri, a member of Conneaut Lake Regional Police Commission, told members of Conneaut Lake Borough Council that three new automated external defibrillators (AEDs) had been placed in the three vehicles used by Conneaut Lake Regional Police Department officers.
At last Wednesday’s meeting of council, Tigri elaborated on the donations of funds for the AEDs.
He said in June of 2022, the department realized the AEDs in each of the vehicles needed to be replaced. The department was transferring two AEDs from cruiser to cruiser, he said. In June, one AED was disabled because of age and use of the unit. It was learned that the two units were outdated, resulting in batteries and parts no longer being able to be obtained.
He said the situation came to the department’s attention after an officer had arrived at the scene of an accident when an AED was utilized in life-saving procedure prior to the arrival of the emergency medical services (EMS) unit.
Tigri said the victim was resuscitated.
He pointed out the officers used the AEDs during numerous incidents throughout each year when responding to other calls, in addition to assisting EMS providers.
Tigri said quotes totaling $2,550.40 each had been received for purchase of new AEDs. Tigri said because of budget constraints, the department could not fund them.
Tigri said Sgt. Gary Shidemantle Jr., an officer with Conneaut Lake Regional Police Department, approached several local businesses and other groups seeking financial support.
As a result of the outpouring of support, funds were raised to purchase three AEDs, one for each vehicle and they no longer will need to be switched from one cruiser to another.
Tigri said this will ensure a longer life for each AED unit.
He said the donations totaled $7,775.20 and not only provided the life-saving devices, but also saved taxpayer dollars.
He expressed appreciation to all those who donated toward the costs.
They were: Lakeview Ford, $2,550.40; Al’s Melons and Farm Market, $1,775.20; Tom Abbott of Triple States Family Auction Services, $775.20; Lake Church, $500; Knights of Columbus, $1,000; North Shenango Township Community Center, $1,200; and North and South Shenango Township Crime Watch, $350.
Tigri also recognized assistance provided by Madeira Paraskos of Conneaut Lake Area Ambulance Service in ordering, invoicing and obtaining the AEDs for the department.
Tigri also presented statistics for the police department for the month from Jan. 6 to Feb. 8.
He said the department responded to 174 calls during that time, bringing the total calls to date this year to 207.
Of the 174 calls, 96 were in Sadsbury Township, 31 in North Shenango Township, 14 were outside the area and 34 in the borough.
The calls in the borough were for: three motor vehicle crashes, one hit-and-run crash, three suspicious activity, three assists for EMS (one at Evans Square), seven traffic stops (five warnings and two citations), three disturbances (one at Fireman’s Beach), one theft, two domestic, one criminal mischief, one animal complaint, one request for officer at Fireman’s Beach and one sexual assault.
Tigri said the police responded to 27 EMS assists and 11 assists to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).
The assists included one in Harmonsburg for a behavioral disorder, during which the subject jumped out of the ambulance.
Police went to the 200 block of Chestnut Street in Meadville to serve a search warrant for an ongoing fraud investigation.
Police were dispatched to Greenwood Township to assist PSP to investigate property damaged by a semi-tractor trailer.
Police responded to a call to Sportsman Road to assist PSP and EMS with an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Police were dispatched to Vernon Township to assist with a disturbance call.
Police went to Vernon Township twice in one day for an investigation on Suzanne Drive.
Police assisted Linesville Police Department on a traffic stop involving a warrant arrest.
Officers also were dispatched to Summit Township twice, another time to Vernon Township, and once to Rogers Ferry Road in Hayfield Township.
Tigri also announced that Dick Holabaugh, president of Conneaut Lake Borough Council, had again been elected unanimously as chairman of the police department’s commission at its recent annual meeting.
