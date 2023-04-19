CONNEAUT LAKE — Mayor Jim Tigri has received praise from Conneaut Lake Borough Council members for his work to obtain a $200,000 grant for the Sixth Street sewer repairs.
Councilman Bill Eldridge, in his report on revitalization at last week’s meeting, praised Tigri and the Municipal Authority of Conneaut Lake for their successful efforts in obtaining the grant.
Eldridge said he noticed that Crawford County had six other awards, but Conneaut Lake received the largest grant.
Later in the meeting, council member Mario DeBlasio (attending by phone) also praised Tigri and Alan Balderelli and his wife, Holly, for their hard work on the grant application.
DeBlasio said Tigri saw the opportunity to apply for the grant and approached the authority about applying.
Tigri, Alan Balderelli and DeBlasio are all members of the authority.
Tigri praised Alan and Holly for their expertise on writing the grant. He said the grant should “be in the ballpark” of paying all the costs for the work.
During his report on revitalization, Eldridge noted the borough hall has been denied a Local Services Grant for Water Street revitalization. He said the competition was very strong and the demand far exceeded the available funds. There were requests for funds totaling $810 million for the approximately $213 million that was available.
Regarding a new Green Light Go grant application, Eldridge said information requested by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has now been provided. Eldridge said an answer on the decision is expected in June.
Eldridge also gave an update on the current Green Light Go project for traffic signals at First and Second streets intersections on Water Street. He said CT Consultants is working with PennDOT to finalize the requests for quotes for bids to perform work. The project cost estimates are being incorporated into the package which the borough should be receiving soon. The borough will advertise for bids after it has reviewed and approved the bid package.
