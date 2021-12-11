CONNEAUT LAKE — Conneaut Lake has a new mayor — for the month of December.
Jim Tegri was seated as the new mayor at Wednesday's meeting of borough council.
He filled the unexpired term of John O'Grady who resigned after moving from the borough.
Tegri said it was an honor and privilege to serve as mayor. Wearing a Santa Claus suit, Tegri said he wore it because he was the only mayor to serve only one month in December.
The mayor's seat will be open again in January because O'Grady was elected in the November election.
Tegri ran a write-in campaign for the position and came in second to O'Grady.
Expectations are that he will be re-named mayor in January.
• Borough council will have its re-organization meeting Jan. 3 at 7 p.m. at the town hall.
The regular January meeting will follow.
Regular meetings the remainder of the year will be the second Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. at the town hall.
• The revitalization committee of borough council is continuing to seek grants for the remainder of the revitalization of Water Street from Third Street to Fifth Street.
Bill Eldridge, a committee member, said the committee is working with the Department of Community and Economic Development to get detailed information about potential opportunities.