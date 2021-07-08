CONNEAUT LAKE — A $220,000 state grant will allow Conneaut Lake to modernize two traffic signals along Water Street in the borough.
Conneaut Lake is one of 50 municipalities statewide that are receiving more than $15.6 million to support traffic signal upgrades, increasing mobility and efficiency through the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s (PennDOT’s) “Green Light-Go” program.
"The safety improvements supported by the Green Light-Go program not only help municipalities relieve congestion and traffic flow, they help Pennsylvanians move safely and efficiently," Gov. Tom Wolf said in announcing the grants.
Water Street is one of the borough's main streets and its business district.
Green Light-Go grants are provided as reimbursement to municipalities for updates to improve the efficiency and operation of existing traffic signals. Grant funding through the program may be utilized for a range of operational improvements including light-emitting diode (LED) technology installation, traffic signal retiming, developing special event plans and monitoring traffic signals, as well as upgrading traffic signals to the latest technologies.
"The safety of Pennsylvanians remains one of my top priorities," said state Rep. Parke Wentling, whose district includes Conneaut Lake. "As technology evolves, we have a prime opportunity to adapt and become more efficient."
Wednesday's announcement was the sixth round of funding disbursed through the Green Light-Go program for municipal traffic signals.