CONNEAUT LAKE — Conneaut Lake Borough Council took its first step toward possible development of a municipal parking lot at Wednesday night.
Bob Moss of the Conneaut Lake Community Development Committee presented a proposal to council during its monthly meeting seeking approval to undertake a plan for downtown parking. Addressing council, Moss said the starting assumption is downtown Conneaut Lake needs convenient, close-by car parking to support its existing businesses and encourage development of new downtown businesses.
He stressed to council that the issue does not involve the on-street parking on both sides of Water Street.
Instead, he cited a borough master plan from 2012 that proposed a centralized parking area in the vicinity of Strawberry Alley. The proposed site would be the alley from First to Second streets — behind the stores on Water Street, which includes Ralston’s Hardware to the vacant lot at the intersection of First Street and Water Street.
He told council the CLCDC is willing to develop a plan to a predetermined level for council to take over at whatever level it chooses. He said the CLCDC is prepared to provide an outline of the steps necessary to take the matter as it stands and put together a plan of the actions needed to make the project
However, before CLCDC moves forward, Moss said, he needed approval from council. He said council needs to acknowledge the need for downtown parking and direct the CLCDC to limit the effort to the master plan recommendation.
He asked council to request the CLCDC to use its skills and funding to prepare a feasibility study that includes the initial proposed plan. In addition, he said council needs to agree to share follow-on expenses with the CLCDC for potential matters relating to land control and possible future obligations. He suggested a limit of $5,000, which would be split between the borough and CLCDC.
Moss outlined a list of key issues the CLCDC will study and make recommendations.
They include how to secure land control and provide significant benefit to the current landowners, and consider liability and real estate tax issues. He suggested the possibility of leasing land for a 99-year period as a possibility. He also noted there aren’t too many landowners involved in that area.
During the discussion, councilman Mario DeBlasio said he would donate his land behind buildings he owns in the area for the project. At the same time, howeverer, he said he is not in favor of using borough tax money from residents who would not benefit from a parking lot.
Council president Dick Holabaugh, who is one of the landowners, said he will still need space for trucks to make deliveries to his business, Ralston’s Hardware.
Moss said with council’s approval to move forward, he would like to see the plan “well along by fall.”
Following about 45 minutes of dialogue between Moss and council, a motion was made by councilman Bill Eldridge.
He moved to “approve CLCDC performance of a pre-development off-street parking study,” noting that is “with the exception that study expenses and cost sharing will be presented to council for decision at a future meeting.” Councilman John Chuey seconded the motion, and it was approved by unanimous vote. Councilman Dane Lang was absent.
Moss said he is volunteering his time for the work on the study.
