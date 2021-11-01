A Conneaut Lake Elementary School teacher is one among 16 teachers to receive a $1,000 grant through Kinetic by Windstream's Nominate a Teacher campaign.
Connie Zimmerman, a first-grade teacher at Conneaut Lake, was the Pennsylvania winner of the grant. The contest was available to teachers in Kinetic's 18-state service area, consisting of Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Kentucky, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Texas.
Students and members of the local community were eligible to nominate teachers to receive the grant. Zimmerman said she was nominated by the grandparents of a couple of students she's taught.
Winning the prize was a big surprise to Zimmerman, who said she has not previously won a teaching award of a similar magnitude.
"It's very heartwarming," she said.
Zimmerman has been teaching for 30 years. She studied psychology and elementary education at Thiel College, later earning a master's degree from Gannon University. After graduation, she substitute-taught for four years before being hired at Conneaut School District.
Zimmerman began teaching in Conneaut at the second-grade level, doing so for three years. She later moved to first grade and has been there since.
"I love that I teach first graders to be able to read," she said.
In terms of how she plans to utilize the money, Zimmerman said she isn't 100 percent sure yet, but is looking at getting some STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) activities and some additional material for her reading curriculum.
