CONNEAUT LAKE — New dock contracts and parking fees for Fireman's Beach were discussed at length during a special 90-minute work session of Conneaut Lake Borough Council.
John Chuey, chairman of the beach committee, presented some suggested increases in dock rentals. He also reviewed several types of parking passes for the beach at last Wednesday's meeting.
Ultimately, no decisions were made and the issues continued until another special work session before council's October meeting.
The discussion became very heated between council members Bill Eldridge and Mario DeBlasio regarding docks at the north end of Fireman's Beach.
The topic has been the focus of a continuing disagreement between the two over the size of the docks and Eldridge's belief that DeBlasio and two other borough officials have a conflict of interest on the subject.
After Eldridge and DeBlasio exchanged words during the discussion, council member Penny Monahan said she believed the two were "like kids fighting with each other" and suggested they "leave their personal agendas at the door." She also said the conflict needs to be resolved and that the two were not acting professional.
Council member Chuey, who also has a dock on of the beach, also joined the discussion regarding the size of the docks.