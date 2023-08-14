CONNEAUT LAKE — The condition of streets along Water Street was the topic of two separate discussions at Wednesday’s meeting of Conneaut Lake Borough Council.
Mayor Jim Tigri reviewed the background of the $4 million revitalization project on Water Street and Fireman’s Beach. He noted additional upgrades are to be done by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation on Water.
He said, “Water Street is the face of Conneaut Lake with thousands of people visiting for vacations, boating, fishing and numerous other events. All of them either drive through Conneaut Lake or, more recently, are drawn to the new stores and restaurants in Conneaut Lake Borough.”
He added that as mayor he believes it is his responsibility, as well as the responsibility of other council members, to keep the borough looking as beautiful as possible to convey the image of the area and show their pride in the borough, as well as to keep everyone safe.
Describing the condition of Water Street, he said sidewalks have excess debris on them, and the streets and curbs have an excess amount of gravel along the curbs and intersections.
The sidewalks are grooved to keep people from sliding as they cross the streets, but the grooves are starting to fill up with gravel and debris and it would be unfortunate if someone slipped, he added.
Tigri said with the help of Conneaut Lake Community Development Committee, he investigated sources to clean the sidewalks and other streets. He proposed that the borough hire a local company, Better View, to wet-sweep the sidewalks and the street, collecting and removing the debris.
During a discussion on the topic, Councilman Bill Eldridge, president of the committee, also expressed concern, adding he also walked the street and found that seven of the 16 handicapped ramps to businesses on the street were clogged with debris.
Council members discussed having streets manager Jim Donnachie clean the streets instead of hiring an outside contractor.
Donnachie said when council discussed snow removal last winter, it was said the sidewalks are property of the business owners.
However, it was pointed out that not all of them are.
The end result was council directed Donnachie to work on cleaning the sidewalks before any other action is taken.
Later in the meeting, borough resident Bob Moss also discussed Water Street also — but it was the signs along the streets that he said are not attractive and urged council to establish a committee to work on contacting the business owners about the signs he believes may have been erected without approval of the property owners.
“Let’s get a little bit of pride,” he said, pointing out the borough will have many visitors this winter for the Trees of Lights decorations and he thinks all the signs not approved by the property owners should be removed.
Moss told of talking with management of Sheetz and Rite-Aid regarding the signs he considers objectionable and that Sheetz responded positively while Rite-Aid did not.
“Look at the difference” in the appearance of the two properties, he said.
He said he was not talking about signs that charitable groups put up for special events and then remove afterward.
Signs for out-of-town businesses, for example, should be removed.
He said it would not cost much to send letters to property owners regarding their right to remove signs if permission has not be given to erect them. He added he would be glad to help and repeated his plea to remove the signs.
“It’s our town, we want to show some pride,” he added.
