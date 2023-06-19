CONNEAUT LAKE — It was a picture reminiscent of a Hallmark greeting card Saturday afternoon along the southern shores of Conneaut Lake.
The sun was shining and boaters were enjoying the lake. Sidewalks were lined with folding chairs as residents gathered in front of the gazebo at Ice House Park. Others were walking their dogs on leashes, enjoying the summer day as Shades of Time band members started tuning their instruments ready to play in a special event.
The event was the dedication of the town’s new gazebo.
Groundbreaking for construction of the $165,000 structure was started just two days shy of a year ago. It was finished last fall, but the formal dedication waited until the summer.
South Shore Preserves, a nonprofit organization started several years ago by the late Dr. Robert Moyers and his wife, Bobbie, and Robert and Kathy Moss, is the official owner and operator of the park. It was started to convert the area at the edge of town into Ice House Park, named for the historical ice house industry, which was once a prosperous industry at Conneaut Lake.
After the park was constructed, it was decided a gazebo was needed. Plans were drawn, funds were raised and construction of the 18-foot octagon shaped started. It was large enough to accommodate a band.
The scene came to life Saturday as about 75 people gathered for the official ceremony.
Jeff Millin, president of the board of South Shores Reserves, welcomed guests on behalf of the board. Citing the work done for the gazebo, Millin said, “We are proud of it. Thank you to all who supported it,” adding the board “is very proud of the end result.”
He was the project would not have been possible “without the vision of the late Dr. Bob Moyers, his wife, Bobbie, and Bob and Kathy Moss.” He noted it was their idea to found the South Shore Preserves.
“On behalf of the board, thank you,” he said to Mrs. Moyers and the Moss couple who were sitting in the audience.
He then introduced Moss, who spoke briefly. Moss voiced appreciation to all involved. “Thank you for the generosity of friends of Conneaut Lake,” he said, adding it was “because of your gifts to the community we have this gazebo to enjoy.”
He expressed appreciation to the board of South Shores Reserve for its generosity as well.
Moss then told of the work of the late William Dietrich, who went to high school a year behind Moss. He said Dietrich set up a foundation in 2011 which will fund the operation of the park in perpetuity.
He said Dietrich was born in Pittsburgh where he father owned a small lumber company. The father sold the company and moved to Conneaut Lake and owned a house on Aldina Drive.
He reminisced about the school days of Dietrich, whom he described as a “nerd” but a “very intelligent” one. He recalled Dietrich giving credit to his teachers Frances Allen and Lyle “Foxy” McDowell who had a “a lot of influence on Bill.” He laughed about the many antics Dietrich and Dick Harned (another long-time Conneaut Lake resident) shared in high school.
Following graduation in 1956, Dietrich attended Princeton University and later the University of Pittsburgh and received a doctorate degree. He also served as a Marine.
Moss said Dietrich’s father managed the Iroquois Hotel on Water Street and his next-door neighbor was Avery Adams, president of J and L Steel Co. Adams offered the father a job and the family moved back to Pittsburgh.
Moss said Bill always considered himself as being from Conneaut Lake. He told of how Dietrich formed his own steel company and had 21 plants in 17 states.
“This little guy from Conneaut Lake,” Moss added, about Dietrich’s accomplishments.
He said he lost track of Bill until 1998 when his wife heard a knock on the door and Dietrich asked, “Does Bob Moss live here?”
He said “Bill Dietrich reconnected with Conneaut Lake and me 30-plus years later. He never forgot Conneaut Lake.”
Moss said Dietrich founded the Dietrich Charitable Trust and became its chief investment officer. He set up the trusts to distribute through the Pittsburgh Foundation and gave money to Conneaut Lake and others.
His voice becoming emotional, Moss recalled a day in 2011 when he got a phone call from Dietrich, who told Moss that he had terminal cancer and only a few months to live.
At the urging of others, he went public with his planned donations, including trusts of $265 million to Carnegie Mellon, $120 million to Pitt, $20 million to Thiel College and $5 million to Conneaut Lake.
He said the Pittsburgh Foundation formed the Conneaut Lake Committee which makes recommendations for disbursements to Conneaut Lake charities. The Ice House Park is one of those recipients along with others such as the Conneaut Lake Area Historical Society.
Moss said last year Conneaut Lake organizations received $50,000 and that “will continue to grow over the years.”
Moss told the history to illustrate Dietrich’s legacy to the community, which includes the gazebo.
Moss turned the microphone back to Millin. “Thank you for the legacy of Bill Dietrich and his belief in the community,” Millin said.
“We dedicate (this gazebo) to the Conneaut Lake community for the access to all and enjoyment of Conneaut Lake. Thank you all,” Millin concluded.
It was noted that Pitts Rental Co. provided chairs for the band to sit on while they played.
Shades of Time, directed by Alan Amy, was formed in 1989 and is comprised of many members from throughout Crawford County. It plays mostly big band music. Amy directed the band in a concert of many songs from that era, including “ Caravan,” “Fly Me to the Moon” and “It’s Only a Paper Moon,” and many hits from the Glenn Miller Orchestra. The concert was more than an hour long and had audience member clapping and swaying in time to the music.
Paul Huber, vice president of the South Shore Reserves, said the concert was the first one held in the gazebo. He said he is hopeful other groups may sponsor musical events at the gazebo in the future.
