CONNEAUT LAKE — The issue of docks at the north end of Fireman's Beach appears settled for the season at least, but not before a very heated discussion at Wednesday's borough council meeting, which resulted in one member storming out before the vote.
Council President Dick Holabaugh said a committee had recommended the lease holders be granted waivers for this season and the contracts re-evaluated for the 2022 season.
The waivers were approved by a 5-1 vote. Holabaugh, Penny Monahan, Mike Krepps, Ryan Lang and John Chuey voted yes while Bill Eldridge voted no.
Mario deBlasio, the seventh council member, already had left the meeting after a heated discussion, which lasted at least 30 minutes.
The issue has been an ongoing discussion for several meetings, all during which heated exchanges have occurred.
Eldridge claims the docks rented by deBlasio, Chuey and others are not in compliance with the contracts in regards to measurements. He also believes there is room for another dock if the docks are configured correctly and noted there is a waiting list for dock space.
DeBlasio claims he has had the docks for years and part of the reasons for the extended dock is because water at the one end is so shallow.
Eldridge also believes there is a violation of ethics rules because he believes Chuey and deBlasio, as council members, are allowed to ignore the contracts.
DeBlasio said he was tired of the rhetoric and lies and said, "It's a lie. I've done nothing unethical." He added that Eldridge has a personal vendetta against him.
Eldridge responded by reminding Holabaugh that deBlasio was "calling me a liar."
After several other comments, deBlasio said, "If you came to Eldridge, he'll come after you."
Several members of the audience responded with applause and Holabugh banged the gavel for order and deBlasio left the meeting.
Krepps said at several points that he did not believe council was following its own contact regarding the dock rentals.
During the heated discussions, Krepps said, "This has got to stop."
Before the vote on the waiver, Krepps said the issue has gone on for months and believes council should look at contracts next year.
"We've got to get through this," he said.