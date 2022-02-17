CONNEAUT LAKE — At its recent meeting, Conneaut Lake Borough Council revisited a discussion it had last month regarding enforcement of a borough ordinance requiring rental property owners to notify borough officials of the names of their tenant for per capita tax.
Questions had arisen whether two council members would have a conflict of interest because they own rental properties.
Matt Jorden, solicitor for the borough, said in his opinion it would not be a conflict of interest because those members would not benefit directly from any decision.
At last month’s meeting, Dick Holabaugh, council president, and Mario DeBlasio, a council member, voted in favor of eliminating a portion of the ordinance which would fine rental property owners $500 if they failed to comply.
Holabaugh explained at the recent meeting that he had done so because he did not believe the fine should be imposed with no prior notification of the owner’s failure to comply.
He and DeBlasio are the two council members with rental property.
DeBlasio said he took exception to the $500 fine or 30 days in jail if any landlord forgets to give the names.
He added, “This isn’t a Communist country,” noting he doesn’t believe the ordinance gives the borough that much financial gain.
Council members voted 4-3 to not remove that section of the ordinance which requires landlords to give the borough a list of tenants.
Bill Eldridge, Jim Ross, Ryan Lang and Penny Monahan voted not to remove the section of the ordinance. Holabaugh, DeBlasio and John Chuey voted to remove the section regarding the landlords.
Eldridge said council could refine the penalty language of the ordinance at a later date.